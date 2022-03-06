Several men involved in a Saturday morning shooting at a pawn shop in Security-Widefield are still at large, El Paso County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday.
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shop located in the 300 block of Main Street after the sheriff’s office received several calls reporting the shooting just after 11 a.m. One caller said the male suspects ran from the pawn shop toward a nearby department store, while another caller reported the suspects drove off in a gray Honda sedan with temporary license plates and fled the area north on Security Boulevard, officials said.
When they arrived, deputies could not locate the vehicle nor the suspects on foot.
Partial video footage from inside the pawn shop, provided by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, shows three men dressed in black hooded sweaters and black pants opening the shop’s front door. Witnesses in the store said the suspects told those in the shop to get on the ground, sheriff’s officials said.
Sheriff’s Office Investigates Armed Robbery Anyone with information is urged to call us at 719-390-5555 or 719-520-7777. Media Release : https:// https://t.co/JmIgz5D2Oo pic.twitter.com/8hTj4bBfO7— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 6, 2022
In the video, one of the suspects attempts to fire a shot inside the store. The gun appears to malfunction, and the man steps back to clear the misfire. He then steps back into the store and fires one round inside the store.
El Paso County Sheriff’s officials said the round hit the bottom of a display cabinet close to a shop employee. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
The video then shows the three men running from the store. Additional video footage from the area, not shared with the public, revealed four suspects in a gray Honda sedan driving in the parking lot at 300 Main Street for a few minutes before attempting to rob the pawn shop, deputies said.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the shooting is encouraged to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or the department’s tip line at 719-520-7777. People may also leave anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.