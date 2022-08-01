An undercover investigation spanning seven months has resulted in the arrest of four gang-affiliated juveniles and three adults, the Colorado Springs Police Department said Monday.
The group of juveniles, who police said are affiliated with a local gang known as "P-Block," face two dozen new charges combined, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree burglary and assaulting a police officer. Police said the string of crimes occurred between December and July.
The investigation began in December, when one of the juveniles asked an undercover detective for help in burglarizing a gun store, police said. For the next three months, that suspect and two other juveniles participated in a series of violent crimes including an attempted carjacking, pointing a firearm at an officer while evading a traffic stop, shooting at a fleeing attempted robbery victim and firing shots near moving vehicles and occupied homes.
In one January incident, the three juveniles drove to a fight near Panorama Middle School in southeast Colorado Springs and threatened to kill a group of sixth-graders with multiple firearms, police said. A fourth juvenile suspect had arranged the fight in anticipation of an armed confrontation.
Officials said they will not release the juveniles' identities.
Police said the investigation revealed that three adults were involved with the underage suspects by transporting them, providing them weapons, concealing evidence and helping them evade police detection.
One of these adults, 35-year-old Evan Hill, was arrested on July 15 after he offered handguns and drugs to undercover detectives posing as juveniles in exchange for sex, police said.
Heather Marquez, 37, and April Beese, 42, were also arrested in connection with the group of juveniles.
Evan Hill was charged with:
• Soliciting for child prostitution
• Providing a handgun to a juvenile
• Unlawful purchase of a firearm
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
• Possession of a defaced firearm
Heather Marquez was charged with:
• Providing a handgun to a juvenile
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
• Accessory to vehicular eluding
• Harboring a minor
April Beese was charged with:
• Providing a handgun to a juvenile
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
• Possession of weapons by previous offenders
The Gazette has requested arrest affidavits for the adults named in the investigation.