A 24-year-old man shot three people – two fatally – in an apartment in Lamar on Saturday before later turning the gun on himself, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Members of the Lamar Police Department responded to a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the 700 Block of Mullen Street just before 2 p.m. Saturday, the bureau said.
Lamar police officers were called to the Lamar Apartments on a shots-fired incident Saturday afternoon. Upon arriving at the apartment, officers discovered three individuals who were shot, two females and one male.
The man, 50, and a woman, 58, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim, an 18-year-old female, was transported to a hospital for treatment. She is currently in critical condition, police said.
After an alert was issued on the suspect’s vehicle, a Granada police officer spotted it and
"law enforcement officers from the Granada Police Department, the Prowers County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Parks and Wildlife pursued the suspect after he fled from officers in the vehicle in eastern Prowers County, Colorado," the CBI said.
Officers from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, assisting in Colorado, utilized stop sticks in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle.
"The suspect continued to flee from officers in the vehicle and eventually stopped in a field near Holly, Colo.," the CBI said. "The suspect exited the vehicle and used a handgun to take his own life."
No shots were fired by law enforcement.
“It’s believed the suspect and the victims knew one another, but specifics about their relationship have yet to be determined,” the release stated.
The names of the victims and suspect are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, officials said.