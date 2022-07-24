Members of the Lamar Police Department responded to a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the 700 Block of Mullen St., just before 2 p.m., Saturday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a press release.
Lamar police officers were called to the Lamar Apartments on a shots-fired incident on Saturday afternoon. Upon arriving at the apartment, officers discovered three individuals who were shot, two females and one male.
The male and one female were pronounced deceased at the scene. The second female was transported to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.
Officers were able to place a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) on a vehicle suspected of being used by a single suspect to leave the scene.
"A Granada Police Department officer located the vehicle and law enforcement officers from the Granada Police Department, the Prowers County Sheriff's Office, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife pursued the suspect after he fled from officers in the vehicle in eastern Prowers County, Colorado," the CBI said.
Officers from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, assisting in Colorado, utilized stop sticks in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle.
"The suspect continued to flee from officers in the vehicle and eventually stopped in a field near Holly, CO," the CBI said. "The suspect exited the vehicle and used a handgun to take his own life."
No shots were fired by law enforcement.
The victims have not been identified and no motive for the shooting has been released. Lamar police and CBI continue to investigate.