DENVER, Colorado — One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting near Civic Center Park in downtown Denver on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Broadway, near Broadway and 14th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Two men were found with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital. A third victim, who was also shot in the same area, arrived at the hospital separately, police said.

One of victims has died, according to police.

Read more at 9news.com

RELATED: