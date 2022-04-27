Denver shooting

Crime scene image from video courtesy 9News.

Three people, including a child, were killed in a shooting in east Denver Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police first tweeted about the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said it happened in the 5900-block of North Dunkirk Street, which is in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

All three victims – a woman, a man and a boy – died on the scene, police said.

Read more at 9News

