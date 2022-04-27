Three people, including a child, were killed in a shooting in east Denver Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department said.
Police first tweeted about the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They said it happened in the 5900-block of North Dunkirk Street, which is in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
UPDATE: The three shooting victims in the 5900 block of N. Dunkirk St. were pronounced deceased on-scene. The victims are an adult female, adult male, and male child. The circumstances and suspect information remain under investigation at this time. https://t.co/fWl4sIqk3V https://t.co/QxaRTJsv4Z— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 27, 2022
All three victims – a woman, a man and a boy – died on the scene, police said.