Three suspects have been arrested in an armed carjacking in Pueblo.
Police were sent to the 3200 block of Baystate Ave at about 3 p.m. Saturday on a carjacking report, the Pueblo Police Department said in a press release.
The victim told dispatch her vehicle was stolen by three males with pistols and described them as wearing masks and hoodies, the agency said.
While heading to the call, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle at Northern Avenue and Berkley Avenue, occupied by three males wearing masks. The vehicle refused to stop and a short pursuit ensued, the agency said.
Officers were able to successfully perform a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver in the 400 block of West Northern Avenue, the agency said.
Three juvenile males were taken into custody and positively identified as the males involved in the carjacking. A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle as well.
All three males have an extended violent criminal history, are documented gang members and have active restraining orders stating they are prohibited from possessing and/or purchasing a firearm or other weapon, the agency said.
The driver was charged with felony eluding.