Three people were injured – at least one seriously – in two separate incidents in Colorado Springs on Saturday night and early Sunday, according to police department officials.

At about 7 p.m., Saturday, officers responded to an emergency call about a stabbing at a residence in the 1900 block of South Institute Avenue, police said. The caller indicated the victim was seriously injured and identified the suspect by name, adding that the attacker had left the area on foot.

Responding officers found two victims in the home, officials said. One was taken to a nearby hospital and underwent emergency surgery. That victim is expected to survive. No information was given on the second victim’s condition.

Not long after the victims were found, police saw the suspect, later identified as Jacob Hunter, walking on the Martin Luther King Bypass, where he was taken into custody.

At approximately 2:25 a.m., Sunday, officers received an emergency call about a shooting in the 2500 block of South Chelton Road, police said. A 35-year-old man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was taken to a local hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to CSPD. No arrests were announced in that incident.