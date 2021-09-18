The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting reported Saturday in Widefield. 

The shooting, which happened in the 600 block of Widefield Drive, near Widefield High School, was reported by the sheriff's office on Twitter at 6:40 p.m.

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that three people, including two teens and one adult, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Deputies have not said what led up to the shooting and whether there are any suspects. 

This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates. 

