Three people were injured after shots were fired at a house party early Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Wild Turkey Drive, which is in unincorporated El Paso County, after receiving multiple calls of shots fired, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The three victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according tp the sheriff's office.
Deputies and detectives remained on scene to gather statements, video and information, but do not currently have any suspect information to release.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 719-520-6666 or email at Tips@elpasoco.com.