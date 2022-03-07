The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women in connection with a recent double homicide, according to a news release.

Investigators are seeking to question Toni Gurule and Suzzette Salyer, both 41, in connection with the killings. They are also looking to execute a court order to obtain DNA samples from both women, officials said.

Gurule is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 165 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes, according to the release. Salyer is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 175 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release stated.

Police said Salyer and Gurule have been known to drive:

A white Dodge pickup, Colorado license plate BWK-635;

An orange Ford Mustang, Colorado license plate HGQ-757; and

A blue Ford F150 pickup with Colorado license plate HAQ-491.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gurule and/or Salyer is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 719-276-5555 and select option 8 for dispatch. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 719-275-STOP (7867).