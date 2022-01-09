Two vehicles and one home were hit by gunfire Saturday night after a fight broke out at a party, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police began receiving calls about multiple shots fired in the 400 block of Bonfoy Avenue around 11:20 p.m. A police investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a fight that broke out at a party in a home that was a short-term rental, officials said.

Officers found around 30 shell casings in the area. Two unoccupied vehicles and one home were hit with gunfire, law enforcement said.

Police have made no arrests and have not identified any suspects at this time.