Two people who died in a shooting over the weekend at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex have been identified as teenagers, police said Monday.

Their names were not released, pending notification of next of kin.

Several calls about shots fired were reported just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Summit Creek Apartments, 1940 S. Chelton Road. Officers found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds and two teenagers who had died, police said.

The wounded were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

About five minutes later, officers found a teenager about a mile away on the 2400 block of Lexington Village Lane believed to have been shot at Summit Creek Apartments, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, and police have not named a suspect.

The deaths are the first two confirmed homicides this year in Colorado Springs. The city's first homicide in 2021 wasn't until Jan. 23.