A suspect is at large following an alleged instance of theft and menacing with a deadly weapon in east Colorado Springs overnight Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said officers with the Stetson Hills Division received reports of a theft in a parking lot near the 5800 block of Constitution Avenue.

The victim told officers they had confronted the suspect, who had allegedly stolen items from the victim. When confronted, a second person brandished a gun and threatened the victim, according to an online department blotter entry.

"A suspect took a purse out of a vehicle," CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene said, "When the victim went to retrieve the item taken, another person displayed a firearm."

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived and has not been located.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. This article will be updated once more information is received.