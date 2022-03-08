Two small children are safe after they were found inside a car stolen from a Colorado Springs gas station.
Officers arrived just before 9:45 p.m. Monday to a gas station on the 400 block of North Murray Boulevard, just south of East Platte Avenue, to investigate a stolen vehicle, according to police and Gazette news partner KKTV. About 10 minutes later, KKTV reported, the vehicle was found nearby with a 4-year-old and 3-month-old inside.
The kids were unharmed.
Police did not prove a suspect description but KKTV reported that two men stole the car.
And it isn’t clear, as of Tuesday morning, if the vehicle was left running with the kids inside or if the car was taken by force.