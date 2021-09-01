Two people were shot in east Colorado Springs on Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

The two were transported to the hospital after being shot near the Ent Federal Credit Union branch at 4545 Galley Road around 3:30 p.m., according to police statements and scanner traffic. 

Police said they had closed Galley Road between San Miguel Street and Moffat Circle. 

Reporter

Evan covers justice and public safety for The Gazette. He is a Colorado Springs native and graduate of The Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Load comments