Two people were shot in east Colorado Springs on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The two were transported to the hospital after being shot near the Ent Federal Credit Union branch at 4545 Galley Road around 3:30 p.m., according to police statements and scanner traffic.
HAPPENING NOW ‼️We are currently investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of Galley Road.Please avoid the area. Updates will be made on this Twitter thread as they become available.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 1, 2021
Police said they had closed Galley Road between San Miguel Street and Moffat Circle.