Police are investigating after two people were shot at a bar in north Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the New Havana Bar and Grill at 2165 Academy Place, where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

During the investigation, police learned that the shooter was a patron at the bar who had been involved in a disturbance with other patrons. The shooter reportedly went to a car in the parking lot and shot multiple rounds toward bar's entrance before leaving.

Saturday's double shooting is the fifth shooting at the bar since August.

Police did not announce any arrests and say the investigation in on-going.