2 shootings in Colorado Springs neighborhood reported

Four people were shot in two related shootings in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday.

Colorado Springs police received a call about a shooting around 6 p.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle. Just minutes later and a few streets away, several calls for service were received in the 2400 block of Barkman Drive of another shooting, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Police say these two shootings are connected. Four people were shot, three with non-life threatening injuries, and one in critical condition.

A KKTV crew on scene reported seeing a red pickup crashed into a backyard fence. KKTV also reports that, further up the road, another street with town homes has been taped off.

Police have not released any suspect information, or what led up to the shooting. KKTV is working to learn if these shootings were targeted or random.

The Gazette contributed to this report. Read the full story at kktv.com.