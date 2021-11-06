Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting north of the Citadel Mall, officials with the department posted to Twitter Saturday evening.
Police said two people have been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident but did not have an update on their conditions. Officials also said no one has been detained or arrested. The department's violent crimes unit is responding.
Police say Galley Road is closed form Academy Boulevard to Chelton Road.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area. The post was sent at 6:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.