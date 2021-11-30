Colorado Springs police arrested one man at the Colorado Springs Airport Tuesday after he allegedly attacked two police officers while they were escorting him to baggage claim, officials with the police department said.
Police arrested 26-year-old James Brush on suspicion of assault following an incident that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Police were called to the gate Brush was arriving at on reports of him being an unruly passenger. Police were escorting Brush to baggage claim when they say he attacked and injured one officer and shoved a second.
Police said one officer used a Taser on Brush and arrested him. The officer who suffered an injury was taken to a hospital. The other officer remained at the airport, police said.
Brush could also face federal charges following review from the department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.