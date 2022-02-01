Two men were arrested Monday night after they were found "slumped over" inside a vehicle in north Colorado Springs with stolen handguns, illegal drugs and a large amount of money, police said.
Collin Martinez and Michael Warren, both in their early 20s, according to online records, were stopped just after 7 p.m. Monday near a business on the 1500 block of North Academy Boulevard. They found the men slumped over in the vehicle.
As first responders approached the car, they spotted two handguns inside, police said.
"Tactical units were requested and contacted the vehicle after the roadway was blocked off by patrol," police said in a report. "Both occupants eventually complied with commands given to them and were detained without incident after a flashbang deployment."
They were found with several stolen or illegal items along with "a large amount of U.S. currency," police said. The amount of cash is unknown.