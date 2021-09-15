Colorado Springs police released the identities of two men who died following a shooting just north of The Citadel mall.
Police have identified 62-year-old Kevin Patterson and 58-year-old James Love as the victims of last week's shooting at 3680 Citadel Drive.
Police said the preliminary information from the investigation revealed the people involved in the shooting knew each other.
Patterson and Love, both of Colorado Springs, were taken to a hospital after being shot just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Police announced on Tuesday that both men died at the hospital on Saturday. Their deaths are the 23rd and 24th homicide investigations this year, police say.
Detectives have identified the suspect as Lamar Taylor, 43, and have obtained a warrant for his arrest. He is being charged with two counts of first degree murder, among other charges.
Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is encouraged to call police at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).