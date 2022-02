Detectives with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men who were found in a ravine, officials with the office announced Wednesday.

Deputies found the bodies in the area of mile marker 10.5 on County Road 67/Phantom Canyon Road on Wednesday, officials said. The injuries the men had suffered were suggestive of foul play.

Detectives will work in conjunction with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation concerning this case.