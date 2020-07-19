Two men are dead after a parking lot shooting in Pueblo early Saturday morning.
Crews arriving at a parking lot near Northern and Prairie avenues on scene found two males with gunshot wounds to the chest. Gazette news partner KKTV learned those two victims later died despite lifesaving measures.
A third victim was taken to the hospital shortly after and was treated for a leg wound. Police say he has been released.
After interviewing several witnesses, police determined the two males approached a large group and tried to rob them at gunpoint. The shooter then shot the two males to stop the attempted robbery.
Police say the suspected shooter is in custody.