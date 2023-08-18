Two juveniles have been arrested for their part in a shooting that injured two in July, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At 3:28 a.m. on July 15, police received reports of shots fired in the area of 2306 East Platte Avenue where they located two individuals near a sidewalk who were both suffering from serious, but not life-threatening gunshot wounds, officials said.

Authorities determined a “sizeable after-hours party” was occurring inside one of the units at the address.

“Alcohol was being served; however, 2306 Unit B is not licensed to operate as a liquor establishment,” a lieutenant with Metro Strategic Operations said.

According to officials, two juvenile suspects were identified in early August, and warrants were obtained. Both individuals were arrested on Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.

Due to their status as minors, the identities of the suspects will not be released at this time. They are each facing charges of attempted murder in the second degree.