The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested two juveniles on suspicion of swatting in an investigation that began in October, Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday.
The Unit, headed by CSPD and including El Paso County Sheriff's detectives and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, arrested a male suspect on Feb. 10 in Arvada on suspicion of false report of explosives, weapons or harmful substances, a class six felony, among other crimes.
A juvenile female who was allegedly involved with the swatting calls was arrested March 2, Sokolik said.
In October, a high school in El Paso County received threats from a male suspect. A Sheriff's Office investigation determined the threats were unfounded, Sokolik said. During the investigation, however, the Sheriff's Office discovered that the suspect was linked to multiple swatting calls for service throughout the U.S., including others in El Paso County.
The swatting calls to various law enforcement agencies included fake bomb and active-shooter threats as well as fake disturbance calls, Sokolik said.
The Sheriff's Office also learned that the male suspect attempted to extort several juvenile females for sexually explicit photos and videos. It was then that the investigation was handed over to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, according to Sokolik.
The ICAC unit learned the suspect's identity and that he lived in Arvada. He was arrested after law enforcement obtained a search warrant.