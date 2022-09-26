Colorado Springs police on Monday arrested two juvenile males suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint, according to a news release from the department.

Officers responded to a 5:40 p.m. call about a reported carjacking at the Arroyo Apartments at 1400 Potter Dr. on the east side of the city, police said. The victims told police that two males pointed a gun at them and took their Dodge pickup truck.

Police later found the truck in a parking area in Palmer Park, officials said. The suspects, who were inside the truck, were arrested without incident.

In accordance with police policy, the names of the juvenile suspects were not released.