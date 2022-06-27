Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
Getty Images

Two individuals were taken to the hospital after a stabbing stemmed from a road rage situation early Monday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Potter Drive regarding a stabbing.

Police said they learned the disturbance occurred between two groups of people over a road rage altercation.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident is under investigation and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

