Two individuals were taken to the hospital after a stabbing stemmed from a road rage situation early Monday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Just after 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Potter Drive regarding a stabbing.
Police said they learned the disturbance occurred between two groups of people over a road rage altercation.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The incident is under investigation and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.