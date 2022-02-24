Two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide were identified Thursday by Colorado Springs police.
The two people were Esteban Vasquez, 32, and Nicole Vasquez, 30, both of Colorado Springs, police said.
A shooting was reported just after 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18 on the 4700 block of Live Oak Drive on the city's southeast side, police said. Officers arrived and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to a local hospital, where Esteban died. Police said he died by suicide.
Nicole was transported with life-threatening injuries and died two days later, police said. Her death was ruled as a homicide.
That makes 10 deaths investigated as homicides by Colorado Springs police this year. There were only two such deaths in the city this time last year.
Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.