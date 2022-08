Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller announced Thursday the identities of two people who were found dead in Phantom Canyon in July.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a double homicide.

The bodies of Shawn Apple, 31, and his wife, Morgan Apple, 29, of Harrisburg, Ark., were found July 16 were found near mile marker 8 of County Road 67 in the Phantom Canyon area, Keller said.