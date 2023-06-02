Two people are dead following a reported shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

At about 2:10 p.m. there was a large law enforcement presence near East Las Vegas Street and South Nevada Avenue.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that crews were at the scene of the shooting, in the area of 1507 S. Nevada Avenue, which is the address of a Taco Bell. That stretch of Nevada, just south of Interstate 25, contains a string of businesses, including a Wendy's, a KFC and a Dunkin'.

Around 2:30 p.m., police told KKTV that they don’t believe there is any danger to the public. A large area was blocked by police tape near the Taco Bell restaurant.

Colorado Springs police did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the shooting Friday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.