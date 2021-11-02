Two men were found dead early Tuesday morning after police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in east Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police received the report of a shooting at the Fountain Springs Apartments, in the 4000 block of Fountain Springs Grove, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Officers discovered the bodies when they arrived on scene.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide Assault Unit have assumed the investigation, which is active and still in the early stages, said CSPD spokesperson Lt. James Sokolik.

The names of the deceased men have not been released. Details about what led to their deaths will be made public when the investigation concludes, Sokolik said.