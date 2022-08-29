Colorado Springs police arrested two students on Monday after they allegedly made online threats toward two separate schools, according to a news release from the department.

No students or staff were injured in the incidents, which took place at Doherty High School and Challenger Middle School.

Doherty was placed on "secure" status after Colorado Springs police received an 8:45 a.m. call from the parent of a "local high school student" who reportedly had posted a video of himself, armed with a pistol, on social media. In the video, the teen made threats toward Doherty students, police said.

The Colorado Springs School District 11 high school remained in "secure" status for about 90 minutes while officers contacted the concerned parent and began their investigation, according to police.

Officers learned the teen in the video was not on campus and found him at a friend's home nearby.

Police found a gun matching the one in the video and arrested the student "for various charges related to the posted threats and possession of the weapon."

At about 9 a.m., police were notified of a social media threat against Challenger Middle School, which is part of Academy School District 20. A posted photograph showed a Challenger student, dressed in camouflage and holding long guns, with the caption, "Shoot up school?"

Students who knew of the post and recognized the student reported it to school administrators.

"The suspect student was immediately identified and pulled from the campus," the release stated.

Police arrested the student for "interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions." The student will not be charged with weapons possession because investigators determined the guns in the threatening post were replicas, officials said.

Both schools resumed normal operations following the arrests.

"We are pleased to report due to the swift action of our students, staff, security and CSPD the situation has been remedied and there is no threat to our campus, students and staff," said Challenger Principal Debbie Holt in a news release. "It is business as usual at CMS."

"Our school administrators, Colorado Springs Police Department, and School Resource Officer acted quickly to safely secure the school and identify the source of the post," District 11 spokeswoman Devra Ashby said. "Every threat, regardless of rumors, is thoroughly investigated and taken seriously."

Police and administrators advise that any student who sees a similar threat should report it to a trusted adult or contact the Safe2Tell hotline at 877-542-7233 or Safe2Tell.org.

Gazette reporter Alex Edwards contributed to this story.