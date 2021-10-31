Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home north of Colorado Springs, police said Sunday.
Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call saying a person was seriously injured and needed help at a home in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive in Gleneagle, in the Sun Hills neighborhood.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office, Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and American Medical Response responded, law enforcement said.
Upon arrival, they found two juveniles and two adults dead. Their identities have not been released, pending positive identification by the Coroner's Office and notification of next of kin, the Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
The Sun Hills neighborhood, with mostly 5-acre lots, is a quiet one, neighbors said on Sunday.
So when Joe, a resident, heard sirens Saturday, he assumed it was the fire department.
But when he reached the front of his house off Granby Road, he saw a large, black armored vehicle transporting the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s tactical support unit.
“It felt like we were being invaded,” said Joe, who declined to give his last name due to the high-profile nature of the situation.
Another neighbor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he noticed a change during the first hour and a half that sheriff’s deputies were on scene. At first deputies were investigating the scene, he said, but then tactical support unit began to arrive, with helmets, vests and rifles.
“I did hear at one time, they had a loudspeaker [and] said, ‘Come to the front door with your hands up,’" the neighbor said.
Lt. Deb Mynatt, with the Sheriff's Office, said deputies requested tactical support after an initial investigation. Additionally, the Sheriff's Office issued an alert to residents within a 2-mile radius to shelter in place "out of an abundance of caution."
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Sheriff's Office tip line at (719) 520-6666.