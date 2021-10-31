Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home north of Colorado Springs, police said.
Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call saying a person was seriously injured and needed help at a home in the 1300 block of Pleier Drive in Gleneagle.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office, Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and American Medical Response responded, law enforcement said.
Upon arrival, they found two juveniles and two adults dead.
After further investigation, the sheriff’s office deployed its tactical support unit and issued a shelter-in-place order for a 2-mile radius of the scene. The shelter-in-place order was lifted about 3 p.m.
The identities of the two juveniles and two adults have not been released.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the tip line at 719-520-6666.
