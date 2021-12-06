Law enforcement arrested two men suspected of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a Colorado Springs park, police said Monday.

Officers received a report from the girl's father that she met two men separately online between August 2020 and January of this year. The two men arranged to meet the girl at a park in Colorado Springs where they assaulted her, police said.

In October, police arrested 26-year-old Michael Garcia from Westminster and 36-year-old David Reid from Farmingham, Mass., on suspicion of sexual assaults on a child and internet luring of a child, police said.

The Farmingham Police Department arrested Reid on a warrant out of Colorado. At the time of his arrest, Reid was a teacher at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, Mass., officers said.

Officers encouraged anyone with information to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.