Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Friday, seizing 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine and 800 fentanyl pills in the process, spokesman Sgt. Jason Garett announced Tuesday.

Detectives with the office's Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Unit were looking for 32-year-old Joy Tomlinson in the 17000 block of Warriors Path Drive around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Tomlinson was wanted on suspicion of drug distribution offenses and was known to be armed, Garrett said. Detectives requested backup from the Tactical Support Unit, which sent a SWAT team and two K-9 units.

When deputies attempted to contact Tomlinson she attempted to flee in her vehicle, Garrett said. According to Garrett, she intentionally rammed an unmarked and occupied Tactical Support Unit vehicle that had its lights and sirens on. Doing so disabled her vehicle and she stopped and was arrested a short distance away. She could face new charges including vehicular eluding, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and more.

27-year-old Shane Wynn was also arrested on scene without incident, Garrett said. Wynn is a convicted felon and was found to be illegally in possession of a gun as well as illicit drugs, Garrett said.

In addition to the meth and fentanyl, deputies also recovered 65 grams of heroin and three handguns, one of which was stolen, Garrett said.