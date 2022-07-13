Colorado Springs police on Wednesday announced the arrests of two men earlier this week for allegedly distributing fentanyl from a local liquor store.

Brothers Brian Yi, 40, and Steven Yi, 44, were arrested Monday for the alleged fentanyl distribution from Austin Bluffs Plaza Liquors at 4331 N. Academy Blvd. Police say the investigation started in May.

As part of the investigation, detectives with the Armed Violent Offender Unit made several undercover purchases of fentanyl pills.

The two men arrested on suspicion of unlawful distribution, conspiracy and special offender — all considered felony charges.

Police located $36,100, 2,000 fentanyl pills, 2.36 pounds of cocaine, 14.6 grams of Zanex pills, 11.3 grams of oxycodone pills and just over 3.5 pounds of marijuana products. Police said three handguns and an assault rifle were also found at the liquor store.

"Individuals selling this drug are doing so out of greed and a lack of care for our community members," Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a news release. "Greed is what drives the drug business, not a lack of knowledge about the dangers of fentanyl."

Chief Vasquez criticized fentanyl legislation, saying it fails to understand how and why suspects distribute the drug. He added it will take a community response to fix the fentanyl crisis.