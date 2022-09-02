Two men were arrested in a drug bust Thursday during which police seized 230 fentanyl pills, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

In August, officers with the Downtown Area Response Team received complaints about a residence in the 1000 block of Kiowa Street that was disrupting the quality of life for others, police said. Police found reason to believe the residence in question was involved in drug dealing.

Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop on two of the primary suspects, later identified as Kenderick Chatman and Hunter Roberts, after watching them leave the residence. When they searched the vehicle the two were in, police found the fentanyl pills and a handgun.

Police obtained a search warrant and entered the residence, where they found additional evidence to include a moderate amount of heroin.

Chatman and Roberts were taken to El Paso County jail.