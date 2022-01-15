Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly Jan. 9 shooting that left two teenagers dead and several people injured, Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Saturday.
As previously reported, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Kadin Dyer Blaschke at a Motel 6 in Reno, Nevada Thursday. Sokolik said police obtained a warrant for Blaschke's arrest Thursday. On Saturday, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of an unidentified 17-year-old male. Sokolik said that male was subsequently arrested.
Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of second degree murder in a shooting that killed 13-year-old Marcus Venezio-Hernandez and 15-year-old Nevean Tafoya. Marcus and Nevean were found dead in the 1900 block of Chelton Road around 1:19 a.m. Jan. 9 when police responded to a shots fired call. The two deaths marked the city's first homicides for 2022.
Sokolik said police are still investigating the incident and encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact police at 719-444-7000 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7687).
