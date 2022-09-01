Two men have been arrested who police say are connected to multiple burglaries at motorcycle dealerships and other businesses in Colorado Springs and to a recent threat at a local high school, police said Thursday in a news release.

In July, police identified a pattern where suspects were using a stolen Ford F-150 to ram into local motorcycle dealerships to allegedly steal motorcycles and utility terrain vehicles.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as Loren Allen, 22, of Colorado Springs, and determined to be a wanted parolee in Colorado for original charges involving weapons offenses.

While Allen continued his crimes into the first weeks of August, police said, he later allegedly stole another Ford F-150. Allen began using that vehicle to forcibly enter local businesses to steal the floor-mounted ATM inside those businesses, police said.

Video surveillance showed Allen armed with a handgun during these crimes, according to police.

On Monday, through collaboration with the Colorado State Parole Fugitive Apprehension Unit, detectives identified an address where Allen was likely residing.

Simultaneously while detectives were going to check the address, patrol officers were responding to the same address regarding a juvenile male that had allegedly posted a social-media video displaying a handgun with a large-capacity drum magazine. It had been reported to Colorado Springs police that the juvenile threatened students from Doherty High School.

Police attempted to speak to the home's occupants, and Allen ran from the rear of the house; after a short foot chase, he was arrested. During a search of the home, detectives found two handguns, one of which was a stolen .40-caliber handgun with a 50-round drum magazine matching the social media video. This handgun was determined to have been in the possession of Allen and to be the same handgun allegedly provided to the juvenile by Allen.

Allen and Iniki Kapu, 29, from Colorado Springs, were arrested on suspicion of multiple felony burglary and weapons offenses. A third suspect, Paul Gomez, 37, from Colorado Springs, is currently wanted.

Police arrested two students on Monday after they allegedly made online threats toward two separate schools, Doherty and Challenger Middle School.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7687) or 1-800-222-8477.