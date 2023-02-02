Comcast cut fiber lines 011323

A photo of the Comcast fiber lines damaged by vandalism in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. The tubes are cabling that encompasses several thin fiber optic strands that connect customers to the internet. Repairing the cuts is time-consuming, a Comcast spokeswoman said, as it requires cleaning out each damaged cable and individual fiber, then cleaning each fiber strand before fusing each individual fiber strand back together, among other steps. (Courtesy of Comcast)

 Courtesy of Comcast

Two arrests have been made in connection with the Comcast fiber-optic cable incident that left 10 fiber-optic cables damaged, and tens of thousands of customers downtown without services in early January, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

Comcast assures Colorado Springs customers network is 'secure' after vandalism causes massive outages

Colorado Springs Police detectives have identified Michael Taylor and Brad Koczot as suspects involved in the Comcast-fiber incident.

On Jan. 11,  21,000 Comcast customers lost services for as long as 12 hours due to the incident. Damage-repair to the cables cost between $151,316 and $251,316, police said.

According to the department, CSPD Motor Vehicle Theft unit has been working a pattern of motor vehicle thefts throughout the month of January that included the involved suspects and the vehicle used in the fiber-theft incident.

Both individuals have been identified as prolific offenders.

Tags

Load comments