Two arrests have been made in connection with the Comcast fiber-optic cable incident that left 10 fiber-optic cables damaged, and tens of thousands of customers downtown without services in early January, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

Colorado Springs Police detectives have identified Michael Taylor and Brad Koczot as suspects involved in the Comcast-fiber incident.

On Jan. 11, 21,000 Comcast customers lost services for as long as 12 hours due to the incident. Damage-repair to the cables cost between $151,316 and $251,316, police said.

According to the department, CSPD Motor Vehicle Theft unit has been working a pattern of motor vehicle thefts throughout the month of January that included the involved suspects and the vehicle used in the fiber-theft incident.

Both individuals have been identified as prolific offenders.