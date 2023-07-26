The two suspects allegedly responsible for an early July bank robbery have been taken into custody, according to a release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

On the evening of July 7, EPCSO deputies received reports at around 5 p.m. of an armed robbery at the State Farm Bank on McLaughlin Road in Peyton, according to officials.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that an adult Black male had entered the lobby wielding a firearm. The suspect proceeded to point the gun at the five present bank employees and ordered them to give him money.

In compliance, the bank employees placed an unknown amount of money into a black backpack brought by the suspect.

In reviewing video surveillance surrounding the bank, authorities saw the suspect enter the bank at 4:58 p.m., and leaving at 4:59 p.m.

“When exiting the building, the suspect walked east toward a car wash where a vehicle and driver were waiting,” the release read.

Following initial investigation efforts, detectives with the sheriff’s office identified the bank robber as 27-year-old Dakota Walker, and the getaway driver as 29-year-old Joshua Harris, according to the release.

Investigators discovered the vehicle used in the robbery to be registered to Harris. On July 14, officials were able to locate the vehicle near the 2000 block of North Academy Boulevard and confirmed Harris to be working in one of the businesses near the location of the vehicle, officials said.

Harris was eventually apprehended through a combined effort by the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit and EPSCO deputies.

“He (Harris) briefly barricaded himself inside the business but was taken into custody shortly after without incident,” the release reads.

A week later, July 21, Walker was located by officials with the Lenexa Police Department in Johnson County, Kansas.

According to Lenexa police, Walker was in possession of “numerous items of evidence relating to the robbery,” at the time of his arrest

Harris has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond and faces charges of aggravated robbery, five counts of felony menacing, and one count of theft. Walker is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail in Kansas on a $100,000 bond, facing the same charges, the release said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this remains an active and ongoing investigation.