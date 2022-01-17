Two men were arrested Monday morning after they were found inside a stolen U-Haul truck near downtown Colorado Springs on Monday morning, police said.

An officer spotted the orange and white truck in the middle of Walnut Street near Kiowa Street and ran the license plate only to find out that the vehicle was stolen from a towing company over the weekend, police said.

One of the men attempted to run away from the truck but was caught, police said.

The identities of the men were not immediately released.