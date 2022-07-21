Fountain police have arrested two suspects in connection with a Wednesday robbery, but two other suspects are still at large, police said.
Two juvenile males were arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated robbery, menacing and other crimes, police said. Around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Fountain police responded to an aggravated robbery in which shots were fired in the 900 block of Legend Oak Drive. Before officers arrived, they were told the suspects fled the area driving a dark grey Honda sedan with temporary Colorado tags, police said. The rear of the vehicle may have minor damage.
Upon their arrival, police found three adult victims and multiple shell casings in the area. One of the victims suffered a minor wound from the shooting, police said. Detectives obtained surveillance videos of the incident showing three of the suspects had handguns.
In the next 90 minutes, police found the two juvenile suspects near East Ohio Avenue in Fountain. They both were booked into a juvenile detention facility. One of them is a two-time convicted felon, police said.
Police request the public's assistance in finding the other two suspects. Both are masked males between 15 to 19 years old, one wearing a black hoodie, white T-shirt and black pants. The other was wearing a grey and black two-toned hoodie with a white hood, black pants and dark shoes.
Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to call Detective Levi Kleeb with Fountain police at 719-382-4255.