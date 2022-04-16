Two 7-Elevens were robbed Friday night an hour apart from each other, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
Police received word of the first robbery just past 10:40 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Briargate Boulevard where they learned that four men walked into the store, one brandished a weapon while the other three hopped over the counter and stole cigarettes and various items. The men also left with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
Around 11:25 p.m. that same evening, police in a different substation were alerted to a robbery in the 800 block of North Nevada Avenue. Police investigation revealed that three men robbed the store at gunpoint, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash and other items. The men fled on foot, according to officials. No one was injured.
No arrests have been made in either robbery and police have not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.