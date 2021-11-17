A forensic artist created a digital reconstruction of a woman whose skeletal remains were found near Walsenburg in 1999, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

Investigators believe foul play was involved in the death of an unidentified woman, "Jane Doe," whose remains were found 3.5 miles west of Interstate 25 on Red Rocks Road in Huerfano County on Aug. 10, 1999.

Investigators described the woman as between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighed between 130 to 145 pounds with shoulder length dark brown or black hair that may have been styled in dreadlocks. She was estimated to be between 30 and 45-years-old when she died, law enforcement said. She was also described as having extensive dental work with her teeth as "a predominant facial features."

She was found with a red crop top T-shirt, men's long underwear with a Winston cigarette logo, blue jeans, red crew socks and dark brown leather strap sandals, law enforcement said.

Law enforcement encouraged anyone with information surrounding her death to contact the Colorado Bureau of Investigation 719-647-5990.