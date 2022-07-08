One person who died in a southeast Colorado Springs shooting has been identified as 19-year-old Santiago Calleros, according to Colorado Springs police and the El Paso County's Coroner's Office.

At around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, police were sent to the 3600 block of El Morro Road in response to a reported shooting. They found Calleros at the El Morro Mobile Home Park with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers and medical personnel provided medical aid to Calleros, but he died from the injuries.

Police on Friday said no arrests have been made.

The coroner did not release a cause of death, but police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. There were 21 homicide at this time last year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.