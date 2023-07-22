A 19-year-old man is in custody after allegedly firing multiple shots while driving through Cañon City neighborhoods overnight Thursday, according to officials with the Cañon City Police Department.

Police said just after midnight Thursday, reports came in of a masked individual firing multiple rounds of gunfire while driving through the city’s historic downtown area along Royal Gorge Boulevard, Main Street, Macon and Greenwood Avenue.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Ashton Bieker, who is facing charges of reckless endangerment and attempted assault.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported, and police continue to survey the area for damage.

“We went down and made contact with some of the businesses the following day,” Cañon City Police Chief John W. Schick Jr. told Gazette news partner KKTV. “We put out a social media request asking folks in those general areas of the course to let us know if they suffered any damages.”

KKTV contributed to this article.