A welfare check turned deadly in Monte Vista after at least one officer with the Monte Vista Police Department allegedly shot an 18-year-old wielding two knives.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting in the Rio Grande County city, which occurred shortly after noon on Tuesday when two officers responded to an address in the 1200 block of S. Broadway St. for a welfare check.

While on the scene, a man allegedly jumped out of a window and ran toward officers swinging two knives, according to a news release from the CBI. The release said a Taser was deployed and the suspect was shot at, but it is not immediately clear if both officers shot the suspect.

The 18-year-old Monte Vista man, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The officers were not struck by the knives, but one officer reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The two involved officers, each with approximately 10 years of experience, were placed on administrative leave per department policy, but will not be identified to the public until the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office issues a final report on the incident, according to the CBI. The investigation is continuing.